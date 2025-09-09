Violent stabbing at Fife care home after argument

The guest room at sheltered housing in Glenrothes was the scene of a violent stabbing attack during a heavy drinking session.

Leon Edwards had asked his gran, a resident at the retirement sheltered housing complex, to book the room for him to socialise with friends.

However, the 27-year-old fell out with one of the friends, attacked him with a bladed object and dragged him out. The victim was later seen wandering about the streets saturated in blood after the assault by Edwards, of Lawson Gardens, Kirkcaldy.

He appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having admitted that on January 20 last year at Gilmour Court Care Home, Blair Avenue, Glenrothes, he assaulted Colin Russell. He struggled with him, repeatedly struck him on the head with a blade, dragged him by the body along the ground and forcibly removed him from the premises, all to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said Edwards’ grandmother lives at the complex where there is a guest room which can be booked for visitor.

Edwards and two friends were drinking together, went back to the guest room and continued boozing there. He and Mr Russell started arguing and the other man left.

Edwards struggled with Mr Russell and struck him to the face with a bladed implement. The victim left the room with a bad facial injury which was bleeding. Edwards grabbed Mr Russell, began dragging him towards the door and put him out.

He then went to his gran’s room. “He was visibly upset, crying and kept repeating, ‘Nan, I am sorry, I am sorry’,” added the depute.

Police were contacted by members of the public who saw the victim walking about the streets badly injured. When officers found him, his top was saturated with blood and he had a significant cut to his face. Still bleeding, he was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment to 10-12 cm cut to his left cheek, 0.5cm deep. The wound was stitched.

Defence solicitor Aaron Thomson said, “He does not recall very much about what happened having consumed a significant amount of alcohol and illicit substances. He says it’s all a blur but remembers an argument after the complainer spat on the floor of the room.”

The court heard Edwards worked for Fife Council as a street cleaner until recently but now plans to move to live in Aberdeen. Sheriff Robert More imposed a community payback order with a year’s supervision and 210 hours of unpaid work.