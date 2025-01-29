Woman jailed for Glenrothes attack and biting police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glenrothes woman was left battered and bleeding after being attacked in her own home.

The culprit was serial offender Gemma Masterton, who has been jailed for two years for a catalogue of crimes, including biting police officers.

Masterton, 34, of Balbirnie Rise, Balbirnie Road, Glenrothes, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on October 10 last year at Altyre Avenue, she assaulted the 54-year old.

Gemma Masterton, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

She seized her by the hair, pushed her way into the property, seized her head and struck it against a wall causing her to fall to the ground.

She pulled two pictures off a wall and broke them, seized the woman by the hair and pulled her up to her feet, seized her mobile phone from her hand as she attempted to call for help then seized her by the throat and compressed it.

She also kicked the victim on the body, all to her injury and robbed her of a mobile phone and quantity of tobacco.

On the same day, at another address in Altyre Avenue, she attempted to climb in a window and challenged a female to fight. She then engaged in a fight with her, before holding a knife at her own throat, threatening to harm herself. She then threatened the female with violence and threw a wooden pallet at a window.

At Kirkcaldy police station she assaulted a police officer by attempting to bite him and then she spat on his face. She assaulted a female officer by biting her, spitting at her and attempting to kick her on the body.

She then assaulted another female officer by biting her, seizing her head and attempting to kick her.

Masterton also had to be sentenced for other offences where there were originally community disposals imposed.

On February 29 last year at Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, she drove a car when unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

The court was told a police car had been flagged down by a motorist who had seen Masterton’s car going through a red light and repeatedly swerve about the road. She was given a drugs test and found to be over the limit for cocaine.

On April19 ast year at Dunbeath Drive, Glenrothes, she assaulted a woman by repeatedly punching her on the head, to her injury. This incident was filmed on a mobile phone by a neighbour and Masterton was seen sitting on top of the woman and punching her repeatedly for 12 seconds.

Defence solicitor Iain McCafferty said the offences were “indicative of a life which was out of control.”

He added, “She’s had poor mental health and resorted to crack cocaine. Things have gone downhill rapidly.”

He said the women assaulted were known to his client. “They live in the same area, are in the same circle and have the same interests,” he added.

Sheriff Robert More jailed Masterton for a total of two years, backdated to October 11 when she was remanded in custody. She was also banned from driving for two years.