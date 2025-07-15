Woman left ‘terrified’ after partner’s violent attack

A woman suffered a lengthy violent attack at the hands of her drunken partner in Kirkcaldy.

The incident took place at homeless accommodation where the couple were staying at the time.

Jake Murray, 25, now of Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on August 9-10 last year at premises in the town, he assaulted his then partner.

He shouted at her, made threatening gestures, repeatedly slapped her on the head, threw a can of juice which struck her on the head and kicked her on the body.

Depute fiscal Lee Corr said Murray and his partner had been drinking before returning to their premises. He went back out to buy a bottle of Buckfast, which he drank on returning home and was intoxicated by this time. He then began arguing with his partner and became “very agitated”.

He slapped her to the face, then threw a can at her. It struck her on the head causing a cut.

Murray then continued the assault over a period of 30 minutes, leaving the woman “terrified”. She was in a distressed state when she finally managed to speak to a staff member and the police were contacted.

The woman, who suffered swelling to her face and a cut, was taken to the Victoria Hospital.

The court was told the relationship ended with the assault.

Sheriff James Williamson imposed a community payback order with 190 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision.

Murray was also put on a non-harassment order for two years.