Crash involving school bus closes Kirkcaldy road

A road in Kirkcaldy was closed this morning following a road crash involving a bus.

The incident happened around 8:30am at Chapel Road. Police were called to the scene and closed the road while investigations got underway.

The bus was serving St Marie’s Primary School in the town, but there were no passengers on board at the time of the collision with a car. Road conditions were icy at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: Police were called around 8.30am this morning to a report of a road crash involving a bus on Chapel Road. We have no reports of any injuries and Chapel Road is currently closed.”

Police were called to the scene (Pic: TSPL)