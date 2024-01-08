Crash involving school bus closes Kirkcaldy road
The incident happened around 8:30am at Chapel Road. Police were called to the scene and closed the road while investigations got underway.
The bus was serving St Marie’s Primary School in the town, but there were no passengers on board at the time of the collision with a car. Road conditions were icy at the time.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: Police were called around 8.30am this morning to a report of a road crash involving a bus on Chapel Road. We have no reports of any injuries and Chapel Road is currently closed.”
A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “One of our vehicles operating on Service SM1 was involved in a incident on Chapel Road in Kirkcaldy this morning in icy conditions. There were no passengers on board at the time, and no injuries as a result. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”