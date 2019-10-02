105mph A92 ‘show-off’ dodges ban after police chase

A motorsports enthusiast, apparently showing off to friends by driving at over 105mph on the A92, has avoided a ban.

Other drivers had to evasive action to avoid a collision because of Darren Christie’s antics.

Christie (38) of Smeaton Gardens, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on July 28 last year, on the A92 Cowdenbeath to Crossgates road, he drove a car carelessly, accelerated harshly away from a slip road, causing another motorist to brake to avoid a collision, moved between lanes at speed causing another motorist to brake to avoid a collision and continually drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Police officers saw Christie’s Ford Focus leave a slip road into the carriageway in front of a car which had to brake.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia said: “The defence accepts that this is at the top end of careless driving.

“At 4.30pm a number of vehicles were seen coming on to the A92 from the Cowdenbeath slip road.

“Police were travelling at 70mph but Christie’s vehicle was pulling away from them.

“When the police vehicle accelerated to 105mph, Christie was still travelling faster than them.”

The police then activated their sirens and blue lights. Christie pulled inside sharply causing another driver to brake to avoid a collision.

“When he was stopped he was belligerent towards the officers, asking them if they had video of his driving,” added the depute.

“He had been at a drifting show at Lochgelly and police formed the view that he was trying to show off to others while driving home.”

Defence solicitor Amy Allan said her client’s position was he was heading to drifting meeting in Dundee.

She said he was a former soldier who now worker as a HGV driver and would clearly lose his job if he was banned.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Christie £600 and endorsed his licence with nine penalty points.