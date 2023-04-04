16 lambs killed in horrifying dog attack at Fife farm

Police have launched a probe after the shocking incident at Blairadam Farm, Kelty.

It happened on Monday between 10:30am and 1:30pm, and officers believe the lambs were attacked by at least one dog.

They are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch.

The estimated value of the damage is around £7000.

Six lambs were found dead on the farm, and 10 were so severely injured they had to be put down.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs, as well as injuries that can lead to their death.

“All of this is at considerable cost to farmers.

“Dog owners could face prosecution if their dog attacks livestock so we are urging them to keep dogs on a lead when walking near livestock as well as making sure they do not run or escape into fields on their own.

“I am asking all dog owners to be considerate. Please remember that it is your dog and your responsibility to keep them under control.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1580 of Monday, 3 April, 2023.