19-year old charged over house break-in and vehicle theft in north-east Fife
A man has been arrested in charged in connection with a break-in at a house in north-east Fife.
The 19-year has also been charged in connection with the theft of a vehicle.
The development came after police were called to Arrighi Crescent in the Crail area around 12.45am on Tuesday, March 28.
He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any concerns regarding criminal activity with regard to vehicle crime in their area, please contact your local police station through 101.
“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”