£260K of drugs recovered in Fife already in 2018

An initiative being carried out by police in Fife has resulted in the recovery over over a quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs.

Launched in April 2017, Operation Prospect was developed following consultation with the public in the Your View Counts survey, which identified tackling drug crime as one of the top policing priorities in the Kingdom.

Since the start of 2018, the total value of drugs seized within the Kingdom stands at £260,026.

These drugs were seized utilising a number of methods, including drug warrants and stop and search activity, to help remove drugs from the streets.

As well as actively tackling illegal drugs supplies, officers are also working in order to seize assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act, with almost £800,000 worth of assets identified for seizure so far since the start of the year.

Furthermore, over £10,000 of cash has been successfully seized.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Colin Gall said: “Since the start of the year officers across Fife have recovered a significant amount of drugs, and we will continue to work tirelessly to target those involved in drug crime.

“The local communities in Fife have been incredibly supportive and I would encourage the public to contact us if they have any information about drug-related behaviour in their area.

“Through partnership working we are seeking to ensure that premises used for drug activity are restricted, and the seizure of assets helps to ensure that criminals cannot profit from their crimes.

“Removing drugs from the streets aims to make our communities a safer place for those who live there and we will continue to tackle drug crime to bring perpetrators before the courts.”

Anyone wishing to report drug crime in their area can contact their local policing teams via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.