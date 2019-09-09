£3,500 worth of cannabis seized in drugs raid

Police have arrested two people and seized £3.5k of cannabis after a raid on a Fife property.

Police forced entry to a property on Durris Drive in the Caskieberran area of Glenrothes earlier today and confiscated a quantity of cannabis plants.

A man, aged 29, and a woman, aged 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and they are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress