74-year old man arrested over death of cyclist on Fife road

A man has been charged following a hit and run collision in North East Fife which killed a cyclist.

The 74-year old was arrested on Wednesday, and held in custody.

Police pic of Vauxhall Astra linked to hit and run

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Confirming the development, police renewed their appeal for any witnesses to come forward as they continue to investiugate the death of Scott Walker.

He sustained serious injuries following the incident on A917 between Elie and St Monans on Monday 8th July.

The 43-year old cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he sadly passed away the following day.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information.

“While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

“In particular, we’d like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision. We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I’d like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

“If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately.”

Contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of the 8th July – or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.