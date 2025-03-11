79-year old Fife man jailed for historic sexual offences against children
John Gibson, now aged 79, carried out the attacks in the KIngdom between 1996 and 2015. He has been jailed for three years.
Gibson was reported to police in May, 2023 and an investigation was launched. He was arrested in September 2023 and convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month.
Detective Sergeant Ross French from Fife Public Protection Unit said: "John Gibson is a predator who refused to admit his guilt and has shown no remorse for his crimes.
"Our thoughts remain with his victims who have shown incredible strength throughout the reporting and court process. I hope his conviction and sentencing will offer them some form of comfort.
"Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of sexual crime, no matter how much time has passed since they took place. We have officers dedicated to investigating such offences. Please report it in the confidence that you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies."