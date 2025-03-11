79-year old Fife man jailed for historic sexual offences against children

An elderly man from Fife has been jailed after being reported for historic sexual offences against three boys and one girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Gibson, now aged 79, carried out the attacks in the KIngdom between 1996 and 2015. He has been jailed for three years.

Gibson was reported to police in May, 2023 and an investigation was launched. He was arrested in September 2023 and convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ross French from Fife Public Protection Unit said: "John Gibson is a predator who refused to admit his guilt and has shown no remorse for his crimes.

John Gibson, now aged 79, carried out the attacks in the Kingdom between 1996 and 2015 (Pics: Submitted)

"Our thoughts remain with his victims who have shown incredible strength throughout the reporting and court process. I hope his conviction and sentencing will offer them some form of comfort.

"Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of sexual crime, no matter how much time has passed since they took place. We have officers dedicated to investigating such offences. Please report it in the confidence that you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies."