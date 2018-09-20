A Kirkcaldy woman’s £100 clamping for a car tax bill of...£0.00

A Kirkcaldy driver had her car clamped because she hadn’t paid an outstanding road tax bill – for the total amount of £0.00!

Sharon Taylor (46) from Glen Lyon Road in Kirkcaldy was visiting her mum at Victoria Hospital who had suffered a heart attack last Wednesday morning (September 12) when the incident took place.

She said: “I arrived at 8.30 approximately to find both visitor car parks full.

“I had parked my car on Thornhill Drive – it was not illegally parked.

“My visit to the hospital only lasted about 20 minutes and when I returned back to my car to my astonishment I discovered it had been clamped.”

Sharon called the DVLA who told her that her Peugot 208 was untaxed and that she had been clamped as she had an outstanding bill to pay – of zero.

Sharon, a single parent, said: “My car is below the carbon emission level so there is no value to my road tax. I told them this.

“They said I should have “paid” it on their website anyway and said I could receive a fine that may be up to five times the amount of my road tax.

“And they actually sent me a bill for it, saying I owe then five times zero!

“It makes no sense.”

Upon finding her car clamped Sharon said she had a discussion with one of Thornhill Drive’s residents.

“They told me that the DVLA regularly drive around there most mornings,” she said, “I don’t think that’s very fair.

“I hadn’t been able to get a space in the hospital car park so I had no choice but to go and park on the street.

“I fully understand that the residents must be getting fed up with it as well.”

Sharon – who says her mum is doing well – said she has ended up with a £100 fine to have the clamp removed from her car and wants to warn other local motorists to register with the DVLA, even if they also owe nothing in road tax.

“I had received no reminder whatsoever, not via email or through the post telling me that I had to register anyway,” she said.

“It is confusing and all in all it’s cost me £100.”