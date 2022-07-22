A92 police Chase: Two arrested over weapons, drugs, and theft after police ram vehicle off road

Police brought the chase to an end via the use of 'tactical contact'. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

The incident happened at around 9pm on Thursday evening when police tried to pull over a white VW Golf, and was brought to an end close to the Bankhead roundabout on the Kinglassie road.

However, when it failed to stop, police gave chase and used “tactical contact” with the vehicle in order to bring it to a halt.

Officers say the that stoppage was carried out safely and that there were no injuries as a result.

The driver, a 35-year-old man was arrested in relation to theft and driving offences, while the 20-year-old male passenger was also apprehended in connection with weapons and drugs offences.

The news comes after witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the A921 Kinglassie road close to the Bankhead Roundabout on Thursday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, 21 July, officers carrying out routine patrols on the A92 attempted to pull over a white VW Golf.

“The car failed to stop, a pursuit ensued and tactical contact was used to bring it to a safe conclusion with no injuries.

“The driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with theft and road traffic offences.

“The 20-year-old male passenger was arrested in connection with being in possession of an offensive weapon and drugs offences.