Action plan agreed to tackle antisocial biking in Levenmouth

A Levenmouth councillor has warned that ‘it is only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed’ because of antisocial biking.

Cllr Ken Caldwell’s comments followed a multi-agency meeting last week, where representatives from Police Scotland, Fife Council, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and more, discussed ways to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.

The meeting focused on the issues of antisocial biking and wilful fire-raising, in particular.

Scottish Police has received nearly 1100 calls from residents in Levenmouth reporting illegal use of motorbikes. This was around half of all the calls reporting this topic in Fife.

This resulted in 39 bikes and four quads being seized and 34 people being charged.

“I was please to attend this event and I was encouraged at the number of different agencies that attended,” said Cllr Caldwell.

“We agreed a plan of action for this coming year to tackle this problem in our community. It is becoming one of the common complaints that I get when speaking to constituents.

“This past year it has been reported that the attitude of the bikers has become aggressive and they are deliberately harassing other people using our countryside. They are also quite openly riding along the public roads and even on the pavements.

“It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. It is important that we take all feasible steps to minimise this risk.”