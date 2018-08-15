Addict attacked and robbed disabled OAP in his home

A disabled pensioner was viciously assaulted and robbed by a complete stranger in his own home.

The OAP was punched to the floor of his living room and had more than £1600 stolen.

The attack was carried out by Kirkcaldy drug addict Steven Maltman who gained entry accompanied by another male by falsely telling the victim that he wanted to buy tobacco from him.

Maltman (35) of Anderson Street, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 20 at the man’s home in Rosyth, he assaulted him by punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, seized him by the head, pushed his head against the ground to his injury and robbed him of two wallets, their contents, a sum of money and a quantity of tobacco.

Depute Azrah Yousaf said: “The complainer is described as a 70-year-old with disabilities and resides on his own. He requires to use a walking stick, has a heart complaint and emphysema. He’s well-known locally for selling tobacco.

“At 4.55pm he was at home when he heard his buzzer sound. There is an entry security system and he heard a male voice saying, ‘It’s John here for baccy’.

“A neighbour whose home overlooks the complainer’s saw two males who were unknown to him entering the flats.

“The complainer had also never seen the two of them before.”

Maltman walked into the living room and as the OAP went to get some tobacco he was punched in the face causing him to fall to the floor.

Maltman then placed his hands over the victim’s face saying, “Don’t look”. He continued to stand over the man pushing his head into the floor.

After the items were stolen, Maltman warned the old man, “Stay there or I’ll come back and get you.”

The wallets contained cash amounting to £1653 and 12 pouches of tobacco were also stolen.

The two thugs then walked through Rosyth to the local taxi rank before heading to Edinburgh.

The taxi driver saw Maltman holding large wads of notes and saying he had about £1400.

The driver was also given one of the pouches of tobbaco.

Meanwhile police had arrived at the victim’s home.

“He looked frail and distressed. He had facial injuries and an ambulance took him to hospital.”

The victim suffered bruising to his nose, eyes, arm and tail bone when he fell to the floor.

Defence solicitor Ian Beatson said of Maltman: “At the time he was homeless having been released from custody from his last sentence.

“He has had a long-term heroin addiction and has little recollection of this incident. He says he doesn’t know how he knew of this man or where he lived.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “This was an assault and robbery on a man who suffers from disabilities and was committed in his own home where he is entitled to feel secure.”

The court was told Maltman is currently in prison for possession of a knife and also shoplifting. His earliest release date on those offences is March next year.

Sheriff MacNair imposed a new jail sentence to start then for 40 months and two weeks.