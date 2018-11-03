Allan Bryant Jnr: new video released on fifth anniversary of Glenrothes man’s disappearance

Police Scotland has released new footage of Allan Bryant taken by his friends, as they appeal for information five years after his disappearance.

Allan, who was 23 years old when he went missing, was last seen on November 3, 2013, pictured on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub at 2am.

Allan Bryant was last seen on November 3, 2013.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by Allan’s family and the police, he has not been seen nor heard from since then.

Allan left his home in Ednam Drive shortly after 8pm on November 2, 2013, and walked with friends to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club.

He arrived around 9pm, and then left around midnight when he travelled by minibus with a group from the party to Styx nightclub.

He arrived at Styx, which is approximately a one mile walk away from his home, shortly after midnight and was last seen on CCTV leaving the club at 2.02am.

The CCTV footage shows Allan standing outside the club for a brief period before walking towards the direction of Tanshall Roundabout.

Allan is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston from the Major Investigation Team said: “As part of our appeal we’ve issued video footage of Allan taken in 2011 in the hope that this, combined with the CCTV from Styx, helps to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen him after he left the nightclub.

“Allan’s family have received overwhelming support from the community and beyond these past five years. However, we continue to ask for the public’s help and I would urge local residents to think back to early November 2013.”

Allan Bryant Snr described this anniversary as “exceptionally hard”.

He added: “You’re thinking about Allan all the time, he’s always on your mind. I can see how it’s affected each person in my family separately, and the impact it’s had on all our lives.

“It just feels like he walked out the door yesterday, it’s so vivid.

“When you go to bed at night and when you wake up in the morning, all you do is think about Allan. You just want to know what’s happened to him, where he is and does anyone know anything about him.

“If they do, please come forward and end this nightmare for our family. To not know what’s happened to your child is horrendous.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.