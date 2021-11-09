Anderson's was robbed on Tuesday morning.

Anderson’s, on Kirk Wynd in Kirkcaldy was hit by a thief who smashed their way in through a window during the early hours of this morning and made off with the till.

The damage done has resulted in the cafe closing today while the mess is cleared up, but owner Ross Anderson says he is thankful that the damage wasn’t worse.

He said: “It’s more just the mess, and the hassle that comes with it in having to clean up.

“Normally in the morning i’d be doing a lot of food prep, but the police and CID have been down and gathering evidence.”

The stolen till was discovered nearby in the grounds of the Old Kirk, after police received a call out at 1.45am this morning.

Ross said: “They’ve ripped the till out and taken it over to the graveyard taken it apart.

“The police found it over there last night

“One of the neighbours must have heard the smash and saw suspicious person in the shop with a pick axe.

“They’ve smashed a glass panel and managed to fit through.

“Thankfully all the thief has got is the bottom box of the till, which is a float of about £40.

"I think it’s just been somebody who’s desperate for a bit of cash.”

Despite the robbery, Ross is optimistic and says the cafe will open on Wednesday.

"It could have been much worse.

“The glass panel is getting replaced and we’ll be back open for tomorrow once everything is cleared up.

"I’d like to say thanks to all our customers for their support, everyone’s been offering help and it’s greatly appreciated.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.45am on Tuesday, 9 November, police were called to a report of a housebreaking at a coffee shop in Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.