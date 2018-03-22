Anger after Fife memorial to Celtic legend vandalised

Locals in Cardenden have hit out at the vandals who threw red and blue paint over a town memorial to a Celtic football hero.

The shock incident, which came to light this week, saw paint being thrown over the 3G pitch which is named after the legendary goalkeeper John Thomson.

Paint was also thrown over the fence and artificial grass. Pic: Cardenden Community Council.

A sign, which shows Thomson’s face, was also vandalised along with a fence and artificial grass.

The pitch was opened at Wallsgreens last year by Celtic captain Scott Brown following a fundraising drive.

The 3G pitch is a tribute to the local goalkeeper who died aged 22 after tackling Rangers player Sam English during an Old Firm derby on September 5, 1931.

Members of Cardenden Community Council have posted images of the vandalism on Facebook.

The incident happened earlier this week. Pic: Cardenden Community Council.

In a statement, a spokesman wrote: “Mindless vandals have tried their best to ruin our 3G pitch at Wallsgreens.

“This hard fought for pitch took over 30 years to achieve for our community. Cardenden has a proud heritage in the field of football with talented players who played for all of the top teams including achieving caps for Scotland.

“The actions of the vandals who have done this will not break the good community spirit in the Cardenden. They have in fact impacted mainly on the people who the pitch was built for, our young people. Obviously there will have to be some time to have the pitch repaired.”

The spokesman added: “We hope that the Community can pull together and identify who did this and ensure that legal action is taken against the perpetrators.

“If you have any information as to who may be responsible please contact Police Scotland or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

People responded to the post and spoke of their anger at the incident. One said: “Absolutely terrible what they have done to the pitch. All that money spent so to (sic) rags can vandalise the park. Disgraceful.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely disgusted by this and feel sickened at the idea that anyone from the area would be so selfish and irresponsible.

“Hope that if those responsible brag about their efforts, those around them will do the right thing and report it.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife have received a report of vandalism to a memorial in the Wallsgreen Park area of Cardenden.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2216 of 20 March.

“Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”