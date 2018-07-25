Anger after Methil cemetery vandalised

Police have launched an investigation after 14 graves at a Levenmouth cemetery were vandalised.

Headstones were pushed over and ornaments damaged at the Methilmill Cemetery, between Thursday, July 12, and Saturday, July 14.

The act has been branded as a “disgrace” and “digusting” by two local councillors.

Councillor David Graham, whose late wife Sharon is buried at the cemetery, encouraged the public to support the police with its investigation.

He said: “These mindless acts of vandalism are disgusting and completely unacceptable.

“Cemeteries should always be places of reflection and respect.

“The cost of the damage to the families of those who rest in the cemetery shall be extensive and this kind of damage is so unnecessary.

“I urge anyone who can help with information to contact the police as soon as possible to ensure our cemeteries remain the peaceful places they should be.”

Councillor John O’Brien described the vandalism as a “disgrace”.

He added: “What kind of society are we living in when people can’t lay their loved ones to rest with out their final resting place being abused?”

Sergeant Clark Forrest of Levenmouth Police Station said: “This is completely unacceptable and will no doubt cause distress to those who have loved ones buried there.

“I’d urge anyone who may have information about this to contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1298 of 14th July, or report this to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 as soon as possible.”