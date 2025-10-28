Anti-social behaviour: 4500 calls in Kirkcaldy, but figure is down despite known hot spots

It is always condemned as “mindless” but the impact of anti-social behaviour is very real on people who have to live with it - and the businesses who have to sort out the damage caused.

Youths may have hung around street corners across the generations, and been the subject of much finger-wagging, but in 2025, they have a new weapon - social media.

For the third time, a report has come to a committee of Fife Council highlighting the role the pages on the platform play in fuelling the disorder.

Fire chiefs have twice raised their concern over fires being started deliberately for likes and shares on social media - Facebook and TikTok being the main platforms - and now police have identified the same trend in another 20-page summary of issues facing Kirkcaldy.

Stock image of youths hanging around street corners (Pic: TSPL)

It also flagged the use of social media when it came to organising fights and arranging gatherings which then get out of hand; an issue linked specifically to football match days.

Social media was just one strand of a detailed paper on the problems impacting on communities - and the work being done to tackle them.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, police dealt with 4416 anti-social related calls including, public disturbances, neighbour disputes, hate crimes and noise nuisance - a 26% drop on the previous reporting period.

Disturbances accounted for 1801 calls, public nuisance 1232 , noise: 797 and neighbour disputes 586

Kirkcaldy Bus Station has bene a gathering point for youths (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Kim Stuart, community inspector, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is key to providing community re-assurance and ensuring Kirkcaldy is a safe space for all.”

> Kirkcaldy town centre

Traders across the High Street have endured bins being set on fire with potentially catastrophic consequences, and been called out to deal with smashed windows. Police have increased their presence in the town centre, and recent detections were aided by CCTV cameras which are particularly focused on the High Street.

They have also had to deal with youths using Kirkcaldy Bus Station as a gathering point, often causing fear and alarm among commuters - working with Stagecoach, schools and the community, officers disrupted a planned gathering of 200 young people earlier this year.

Youths have been engaging in anti-social behaviour in several hot spots across town (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Ms Stuart said: “Anti-social youth disorder continues to be a focus for local Officers. The availability of free public transport allows youths to move easily throughout the town and further afield. This reporting period has seen an increase in social media arranged gatherings/fights.”

Police are using Stagecoach’s CCTV as extra eyes on the bus station, and also to identify offenders, and even their clothing, to increase interventions and reduce offending.

A bespoke action plan has been created and dedicated patrols targeting large groups of youths take place.

After the major fire at the former Poundstretcher, meetings were held with the police to discuss setting up a database of derelict and empty properties in the Kirkcaldy area to determine fire risk - and who owns them. This has already been completed and is being used by the emergency services.

Residents have spoken of the anti-social issues at Fife Retail Park (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The report also highlighted the known hot spots which go far beyond the town centre.

> Fife Retail Park.

By day it is filled with shoppers, but by night it has become a meeting point for gangs of youths, and residents live with a nightly sound of cars been revved and horns blasted until well into the morning.

The retail park is marked in police log books for daily attention, but locals say too little has been done.

“It is horrendous” said one. “They sit in cars at B&Q at the top of the hill and cane see any police or council vans appearing - when they do, they just sit quiet. As soon as they leave, it starts again.” Residents say engines can revv until 3:00am or even later, making it impossible for people to sleep.

Complaints have been made to councillors, officers and police as well as the owners of the retail park, but residents feel little has been done to help.

“No-one wants to take responsibility,” said one. “Emails get no reply, and I have filed numerous calls with police and yet to have an officer at my door. If you go and speak to the youths, it just gets plastered across social media.” Residents want the park’s owners to install, arrears, effectively closing off the hot spot, instead they got small speed bumps which they branded as “useless.”

The report to the committee said high visibility and plain clothes patrols have been carried out at Fife Central Retail Park police have met with the park’s owners after a spate of fires in the area.

Added Ms Stuart: “We also review information and intelligence to identify emerging trends. During the review period there has been an increase in young people deliberately setting fires with a view to gaining views/likes on social media.”

> Football rivalry

Police have revealed a rise in anti-social problems on match days in Kirkcaldy, and are looking to new measures to deal with it.

Several games have seen police on horseback in the town centre managing rival fans, while the use of special media to organise gatherings and fights remains a concern.

Balwearie and Kirkcaldy High School currently run a ‘mentors and violence’ awareness course which police hope to roll;out to Viewforth and St Andrews, with Ms Stuart adding: “We have noticed a slight increase in anti social behaviour directly linked to Raith Rovers games, so we are working with the club to try to curb it. We are also looking at running something similar to the Rivals United initiative in the Kirkcaldy area - and looking at East Fife and Cowdenbeath to bring more youngsters into the programme.”