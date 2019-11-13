Anti-social behaviour project hailed a success

A project aimed at tackling antisocial behaviour in the Levenmouth area has come to an end.

The seven-month project was launched in April, focusing on the illegal use of motorbikes and quad bikes.

With funding from Fife Council, two police officers were dedicated to the project, working alongside Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Council’s safer communities team, Levenmouth Academy and community education workers.

The results of the project were announced last week, with a 60 per cent decrease in the number of calls relating to ASB use of motorbikes, a 61 per cent decrease in deliberate fire setting, 60 vehicles seized, 222 people charged in connection with antisocial behaviour and road traffic offences, 15 people charged with fire-setting, and three tenants given ASB warnings regarding motorbike use.

Inspector John Docherty from Levenmouth Police Station said: “We know that tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority for our local communities. During the project all agencies have worked together to ensure it’s success. Without this partnership work and dedication of key agencies it is unlikely the level of success would have been achieved.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their support and urge them to help us build on the success of the project moving forward into 2020, by continuing to report relevant information to Levenmouth’s Community Policing Team via 101.”

Cllr Colin Davidson said he wanted Fife Council to commit to funding the project again next year.

“We should support our police and fire colleagues in what they’re doing and setting an example by finding the money to do it next year,” he said.

“Look at the damage to the bins that were being set on fire. We’ve probably saved £30,000 on that alone.

“The police have gathered a huge amount of intelligence as well.

“We’ve created a scenario where you are moving ahead and making a difference, winning the battle, and then withdrawing your troops.”

Cllr Davidson added: “We need to keep building on what we have done.”