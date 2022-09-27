Appeal after assault on late night Edinburgh to Dundee train
Police investigating an assault on a Dundee bound train are appealing for witnesses.
Officers received multiple reports of an aggressive man on board a service travelling from Edinburgh Waverley and Dundee on Saturday, September 24.
The incident took place between 11.15pm and midnight and is believed to have happened as the train travelled between Edinburgh and Kinghorn.
The victim of the assault suffered facial injuries.
British Transport Police say the suspect is described as white, 6ft tall with bleached blonde hair.
He was wearing an orange t-shirt.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 with reference 754 of 24/09/22, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.