Appeal after assault on late night Edinburgh to Dundee train

British Transport Police officers are appealing for any information in relation to the assault on the Dundee bound train on Saturday night.

Officers received multiple reports of an aggressive man on board a service travelling from Edinburgh Waverley and Dundee on Saturday, September 24.

The incident took place between 11.15pm and midnight and is believed to have happened as the train travelled between Edinburgh and Kinghorn.

The victim of the assault suffered facial injuries.

British Transport Police say the suspect is described as white, 6ft tall with bleached blonde hair.

He was wearing an orange t-shirt.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist their investigation.