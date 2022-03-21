Appeal after assault on man in Glenrothes property
Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Glenrothes.
The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Thursday, March 17 at a property in Scott Road.
A 49-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries, which were treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Detective Sergeant Colin Potter said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the Scott Road area on Thursday evening.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the around the area.”
Officers are asking anyone who may have any information which could help with their inquiries to call 101, quoting reference 3520 of March 17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.