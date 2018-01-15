Appeal after boat equipment stolen in St Andrews

Police in St Andrews are appealing for witnesses after equipment was stolen from a fishing boat in the harbour on Thursday.

The boat was broken into and navigation equipment was stolen from the wheelhouse, while the boat was moored in St Andrews harbour.

The equipment included a black VHF ship to shore radio, a grey echo sounder and a black Navman 5500 GPS, which are worth a total of around £1400.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in or around St Andrews harbour overnight on Wednesday and Thursday to get in touch.

Community Sergeant Neil Johnston of St Andrews police station said: “We would ask anyone who may have seen anyone behaving in a suspicious manner around St Andrews harbour in the early hours of Friday to please get in contact with us.

“Anyone who has been offered these items for sale is also asked to get in touch.

“We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime and the public have a vital role to play in this. We would advise people to take extra care to keep valuable property out of sight and securely locked away when left unattended.”

People with information are asked to contact 101 or phone anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0829 of 11th January.