Appeal after bushes deliberately set on fire in Kinross

Police are appealing for information following a wilful fire in Kinross.

Officers say an area of bushes was deliberately set alight beside a footpath near the Burleigh Sands car park at around 9am on Sunday, May 18.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of injuries.

Now the incident is being treated as wilful and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are appealing for information following the incident. (Picture: Police Scotland)

They have also issued a description of the suspect – a white man aged 17-18, around 5ft 10in tall wearing all black clothing and carrying a black rucksack.

Constable Jamie Arthur said: “The fire was set alight in an area of bushes and could easily have spread. I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1047 of May 18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.