Appeal after crimes in East Neuk

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of crimes in the East Neuk.

Three cars were vandalised in Dreelside and High Street East, Anstruther, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The same night officers also received reports of an attempted theft of a vehicle on Pittenweem High Street.

The theft of a mountain bike from Forth Street East in Cellardyke is also being investigated.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if the three incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes from Cupar Police Station said: “These sort of offences cannont and will not be tolerated and we are urging members of the public to contact police immediately if they have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries.

“We also believe there may have been further victims during this spate of incidents, who may not have reported the matter to police yet and we would urge anyone else affected to do so as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact local officers via 101.