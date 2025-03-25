Appeal after girl, 14, struck by car in Fife town

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was struck by a car in Glenrothes.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 18 on the town’s Rothes Road, near the junction with Napier Road.

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a dark coloured Mini, which is believed to have a white checkered roof.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards the roundabout on Leslie Road before turning towards the town centre.

Police Scotland said the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and later released.

Constable Steven McKenna said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and I am appealing for them to come forward, along with anyone who has information that could assist.”

PC McKenna also asked for anyone who may have dash cam footage when driving in the area around that time to get in touch.

Anyone who may be able help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1729 of Tuesday, March 18.