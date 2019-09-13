Appeal after Guinea pigs found dumped in Kirkcaldy

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two Guinea pigs were found abandoned in Kirkcaldy.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the animals by a homeowner who discovered them in bushes outside her house in Glendale Park on September 9.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector John Chisholm said: “These Guinea pigs were left in quite a distinctive travel box with hay and food inside. The lid of the carrier had been left open as if for them to jump out.

“The member of the public took them into her home before contacting our animal helpline.

“The Guinea pigs appear to be in good health and condition and are being cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone has any information, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.