Appeal after two Sports Technology cars stolen in Fife

Officers are appealing for information following the car thefts.

A white Ford Fiesta ST VRM, registration YR17 NVC, was stolen from Cunningham Car Sales in Kirkcaldy, while the second car, a red Ford Fiesta ST VRM - registration GX14 XDT – was stolen from a property on Kirkland Walk in Methil.

The thefts occurred overnight and the cars were seen travelling together in the Methil area at around 2am on Tuesday.

PC Andrew Stubbs said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the area to get in touch.“If you believe you have seen either of these cars at any time since the early hours of Tuesday morning then please let us know.”

He added officers would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0398 and 0368 of March 29, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

