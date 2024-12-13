Appeal after watches and jewellery stolen from properties in Forth Valley and Fife

Police said the pair were attacked from behind by the dog. Picture: John Devlin

Police are appealing for information regarding a number of housebreakings and a theft from addresses in Forth Valley and Fife.

On Tuesday, December 10, between 3.40pm and 7.30pm, a watch was stolen from a house on Craigluscar Road, Dunfermline and the occupants of four homes in Ladywell Court and Broomside Place, Larbert; Bank Street, Grangemouth, and Hollandish Crescent, Bonnybridge, had watches and jewellery stolen.

Police believe that due to the proximity, the timings and similar items stolen, that all the incidents are linked.

From enquiries so far the only descriptions of suspects are that they are all white men who had their faces partially covered.

One is further described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a light blue body warmer.

A second man was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, and a third was dressed all in black.

Detective Sergeant Neil Gribbons, Dunfermline CID said: “Housebreakings and thefts like this are very upsetting for people and heart breaking if much loved or treasured jewellery or watches are stolen.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who lives in the areas of the homes targeted, who have not yet been spoken to by police, to come forward with any information they may have that could assist our investigation.

“Some of the addresses are quite rural and to get to each location the suspects are known to have used a motor vehicle.

“We’d also like to view any dashcam footage from each area between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.”

He added: “At the moment we believe that these were opportunist crimes rather than targeting specific homes and so would encourage people to make sure their homes are secure if they are out.

“Information on any of the incidents can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 2276 of Tuesday, December 10, 2024 when calling. Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”