Appeal after windows smashed at historic Fife castle
Vandals have damaged windows at a popular Fife tourist attraction.
Police are appealing for information after the glass panels were smashed in windows at Aberdour Castle over night on Monday.
In a post on South West Fife Police’s Twitter page yesterday (Tuesday), which included photographs of the damage caused, said several windows had been smashed between 5pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.
It said: “Sad to think that this is someone’s idea of entertainment. No doubt trying to impress someone else with their pathetic behaviour. Absolutely no excuse for it.”
The post urged anyone with any information to help “identify the mindless idiot(s) responsible” to call Police Scotland on 101 with reference number 0475 of January 18.