Appeal after woman, 20, injured in Fife street
A 20-year-old woman attended the town’s Victoria Hospital for treatment, reporting that she had been assaulted in the street at Templehall at around 11.30am on Wednesday, January 15.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing to the public for information.
Detective Sergeant Colin Potter said: "Enquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1444 of Wednesday, January 15, 2025.