Appeal following Fife road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road collision in Lochgelly over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday in the town’s Main Street.

A 41-year-old woman was on the road when she was struck by a red car, believed to be a Vauxhall.

The driver briefly stopped and spoke to police officers who were nearby when the collision took place, but drove off before a formal statement could be noted.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace this car and its occupants and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Neil McGurk, from the Community Investigation Unit, said: “As a result of this collision, the woman sustained minor injuries and was checked over by ambulance staff, but thankfully, did not need to go to hospital.

“We are keen to trace those within the red car involved in this incident as soon as possible and anyone with information should contact police immediately.

“I would also urge the occupants of the vehicle to get in touch and explain their version of events.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3413 of August 24.