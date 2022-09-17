Appeal following theft of off road motorbikes and mountain bikes in Fife

Police are appealing for information following the theft. (Credit: John Devlin)

The incident was reported to officers at around 10.20am this morning and the theft is believed to have happened overnight.

Detective Sergeant Alasdair Young, of Glenrothes CID, said: “This incident happened at a rural location and it appears that the persons responsible knew what they were looking for and would have required transport to take the bikes away.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, including on rural roads between Tykes Burn and Lochty Burn, off the A92.

“Likewise we are keen to speak to anyone who may be offered these kind of bikes for sale.”

