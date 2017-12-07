Appeal for information about missing Kirkcaldy man Leigh Duff

Police are appealing for information about a missing Kirkcaldy man.

Leigh Duff (37) was last seen around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday) at an address on Letham Terrace in Leven.

Mr Duff is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with short black hair.

There are concerns for his welfare and anyone who may have seen him, or who may have information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

Mr Duff is urged to get in touch with either local police or his family and let someone know that he is safe and well.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3997 of December 6.