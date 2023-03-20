Appeal for information following theft of car in Fife village
A car was stolen from a Fife village on Monday morning.
Police are appealing for information following the theft in Balcurvie, Windygates during the early hours of Monday, March 20.
The blue Ford Zetec – registration JI9 VJJ – was stolen from the Main Street area between 3am and 5am. The car is described as having alloys and a deer whistle on the front grill.
Constable Declan Glass said: “We are carrying out enquiries to trace the car and its movement, with officers going door-to-door and checking CCTV from the area.”
Officers are asking any with any information, or possible sightings, to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0400 of March 20, 2023. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.