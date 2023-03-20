The blue Ford Zetec was stolen from Balcurvie, Windygates on Monday morning.

Police are appealing for information following the theft in Balcurvie, Windygates during the early hours of Monday, March 20.

The blue Ford Zetec – registration JI9 VJJ – was stolen from the Main Street area between 3am and 5am. The car is described as having alloys and a deer whistle on the front grill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constable Declan Glass said: “We are carrying out enquiries to trace the car and its movement, with officers going door-to-door and checking CCTV from the area.”