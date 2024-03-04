Appeal for witnesses after cyclist in critical condition following collision in Fife

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Sunday. (Picture: Police Scotland)

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on Sunday when emergency services were called to the A914 between Kettlebridge and Balmalcolm.

The 53-year-old male cyclist was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the light coloured SUV vehicle failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident, which saw the road closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out crash investigations.

Inspector James Henry, of road policing, said: “I’m appealing for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances of this collision. Were you in the area around the time? Did you see anything which could help our investigations? Did you see a cyclist or a light coloured SUV motor vehicle on the A914 or surrounding area?

"I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area from around 8.40pm last night to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“Anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant you believe it may be, please get in touch.”