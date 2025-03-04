Appeal for witnesses after inappropriate comments made in Fife town

Police in Fife are appealing for information following a report of inappropriate behaviour in Auchtermuchty.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday, February 24 at Heatherhall Woods, when a man made inappropriate comments to a woman.

The man is described as possibly being in his 30s, around 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded top, khaki trousers, walking boots and had rectangular glasses. He is believed to have driven a dark grey coloured van.

Inspector Michael Reilly said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 1841 of 24 February, 2025.