Appeal to find missing Kirkcaldy man

Police are appealing for information about a missing Kirkcaldy man.

Billy Duff (67) was last seen around 10am yesterday (Thursday) in the Valley Gardens area of the town.

Billy Duff was last seen with his dog Marley.

Billy is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur-lined hood and jeans.

He also has his black and white collie dog called Marley with him.

Anyone who has seen Billy or who knows where he is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3999 of 30 November.