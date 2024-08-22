Appeal to help police trace missing Glenrothes man
James Dorans, 55, was last seen in the Cawdor Drive area of the town at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 21.
He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair.
James was last seen wearing jeans, a white jumper, a black jacket and black shoes. He is believed to be driving a grey Peugeot 5008, registration ST22 FLP.
Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace James and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.
“We also ask anyone who may have information on where he may be to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1766 of August 21, 2024.