A 59-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries following the incident which happened at around 5.40pm on Thursday, April 20 at Oaktree Square.

Officers are now looking to trace two people riding motorcycles at the time who they would like to speak to, and they are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward. One of the motorbikes is described as red and black with short faring and was travelling east along Oaktree Square. The rider of this bike initially stopped at the scene before leaving.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances and want to speak to those riding these motorbikes as we believe they will be able to help us. I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or private CCTV from the area.”

Officers are appealing for information to trace those on the motorbikes.

Anyone who can help officers is asked to call 101 quoting reference 3004 of April 20, 2023.