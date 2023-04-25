News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
1 hour ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Appeal to trace bike riders after pedestrian injured in Kirkcaldy

Police have released images of two people riding motorcycles they are looking to trace after a crash involving a pedestrian in Kirkcaldy.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th Apr 2023, 20:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 20:50 BST

A 59-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries following the incident which happened at around 5.40pm on Thursday, April 20 at Oaktree Square.

Officers are now looking to trace two people riding motorcycles at the time who they would like to speak to, and they are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward. One of the motorbikes is described as red and black with short faring and was travelling east along Oaktree Square. The rider of this bike initially stopped at the scene before leaving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances and want to speak to those riding these motorbikes as we believe they will be able to help us. I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or private CCTV from the area.”

Officers are appealing for information to trace those on the motorbikes.Officers are appealing for information to trace those on the motorbikes.
Officers are appealing for information to trace those on the motorbikes.
Most Popular

Anyone who can help officers is asked to call 101 quoting reference 3004 of April 20, 2023.

Police are looking to trace two people riding motorcycles in Oaktree Square, Kirkcaldy around 5.40pm on April 20, 2023.Police are looking to trace two people riding motorcycles in Oaktree Square, Kirkcaldy around 5.40pm on April 20, 2023.
Police are looking to trace two people riding motorcycles in Oaktree Square, Kirkcaldy around 5.40pm on April 20, 2023.