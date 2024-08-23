Appeal to trace man who witnessed incident in Newport-on-Tay
At around 8.45pm on Friday, August 16 officers were called to reports of a man in possession of a knife in the High Street area.
On arrival officers briefly spoke to a man who saw what happened, but he left before his details could be noted.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, August 19.
Officers say enquiries remain ongoing and they are keen to speak with the man who witnessed the incident as he may hold information that could assist with their investigation.
Constable Joanne Stewart, of St Andrews Police Station, said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for the man, who is a key witness in our investigation, to please get in touch.
“He is described as white, aged between 30 and 45-years-old.
“We would also ask any members of the public who saw what happened, or motorists with dash-cams who may have footage of the incident, to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3911 of Friday, August 16.