Armed police at Fife bus station

Police seized a knife and a replica firearm after armed officers swooped on Glenrothes Bus Station.

The incident happened on Saturday evening around 5:30pm.

There was a significant police presence around the terminus as officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a knife and firearm.

Police Scotland confirmed a 16-year old youth was arrested,

A spokesman said: “Police were called out to Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes at around 5.25pm on Saturday, November 23 following reports of a man with a knife and a firearm.

“A knife and a replica of a firearm were recovered by police.”