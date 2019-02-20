Armed police hunt ‘man with firearm’ in Leven

Police launched a large-scale hunt in Levenmouth this morning after reports a man in camouflage had been seen carrying a firearm.

The drama was sparked around 8am after a call to the police.

It suggested there was a man in possession of a weapon in the Bawbee Bridge area, and pupils at Parkhill Primary were kept in over break this morning as a precaution.

The report sparked a significant response with armed respone vehicles as well as the dog unit and air nsupport unit joining local officers.

They carried out an extensive search of the area but found no weapon or any person.

A Police Scotland spokesman commented: “We received a report of a man possibly in possession of a weapon in the Bawbee Bridge area shortly before 8am this morning.

“A number of resources were instantly deployed to the area, including the Air Support Unit, Dog Unit, Armed Response Vehicles, as well as local officers.

“Extensive search activity has been conducted and a number of members of the public spoken to. The man described has not been traced and no weapon has been found.

“No further reports of a man with a weapon have been received, and no reports of any incidents involving a man with a weapon have been reported in the area.

“We thank the member of the public for their vigilance and officers will remain in the area as they work to establish to full circumstances surrounding this report.

“The man is described as 5ft 8 - 10ins tall, of medium to heavy build, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a black haversack.

“We’d urge anyone who can help us identify this man, or the man himself, to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0476 of 20th February.

“As always, the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any concerns to 101. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”