Armed robbers, aged 15, locked up after violent crime spree

Two baby faced armed robbers who held up a Tesco store when they were both aged just 15 have been locked up.

The two boys – now aged 16 and who cannot be named because of their age – first trashed a Co-op store in Anstruther causing “large scale disruption” by hurling bottles and knocking over stands.

One had downed four bottles of Buckfast before setting off on their crime spree.

At one point one of the teenagers broke down during the rampage, crying: “I’ve made my parents’ lives a misery.”

But once they finished the pair then travelled to Tesco in St Andrews and carried out a “terrifying” armed robbery.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that staff at the Tesco store had been “terrified” during the robbery, which was captured in full on CCTV.

Miss Robertson said the Co-op incident had kicked off after one of the boys was asked for ID when he attempted to pick up a bottle of vodka.

She said: “Both then started shouting ‘you can’t touch me’. They picked up glass bottles, throwing them around, with one throwing a bottle at a staff member. They then caused damage to the store, throwing various items around.

“At one point one accused started to cry, stating no-one liked him and he had made his parents’ lives a misery.

“After leaving they entered Tesco around 11pm. One accused asked for cigarettes and was told no. He smashed an already broken bottle on the counter and pointed it at the neck of a staff member. He continued to point it at members of staff and customers.

“The other accused climbed over and started taking cigarettes and lighters while the other brandished the bottle at staff and customers.”

The pair ran off but were caught nearby by police who attended the scene.

The first teen, of Montrose, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of assault, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and assault and robbery.

The second, of St Monans, admitted two charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and a further charge of assault and robbery.

Andrew Grieve, defending the first teen, said his client was currently detained in a secure school and asked the case be adjourned for him to prove he could engage with workers there.

Defence solicitor Scott McKenzie, for the second boy, said: “He is ashamed of the assault and apologises to that person. He feels scared of a custodial sentence and worries about the influence of others in the system. He is scared of the potential of him being bullied.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown sentenced the teens to 18 months detention each in a young offenders institution.

Both boys were also made subject to supervised release orders monitoring them in the community for nine months when they get out.