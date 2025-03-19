Arrest after police execute drugs warrant at Kirkcaldy town centre premises

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:15 BST

Police have raided a Kirkcaldy town centre property.

Officers were at a building in the east end of the High Street on Tuesday after executing as drugs warrant. As a result of their inquiries, a man was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Tuesday, a drugs search warrant was executed at a property on High Street, Kirkcaldy. A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 19 March, 2025.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

