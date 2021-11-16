Arrest after two cars stolen during break-in at house in Fife town

The theft happened in Dunfermline last week when keys were taken during a housebreaking

Police said the vehicles were recovered in South Queensferry.

Police recovering the vehicles

A statement on Fife Police’s Facebook page - which showed pictures of the vehicles being recovered - also said an 18-year old man was in custody in connection with the incident.

