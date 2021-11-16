Arrest after two cars stolen during break-in at house in Fife town

Police have made an arrest after two cars were stolen during a break-in at a Fife house.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 7:21 am

The theft happened in Dunfermline last week when keys were taken during a housebreaking

Police said the vehicles were recovered in South Queensferry.

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Paying silent tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police recovering the vehicles

A statement on Fife Police’s Facebook page - which showed pictures of the vehicles being recovered - also said an 18-year old man was in custody in connection with the incident.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V