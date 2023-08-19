Arrest after woman, 80, robbed at cash machine in Fife town
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which an elderly woman was robbed while using a cash machine in a Fife town.
The incident happened at the Tesco store in Station Road, Cardenden on Wednesday morning. Police confirmed a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.
Police Scotland said the man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”