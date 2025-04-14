Arrest after woman and dog injured after dog attack in St Andrews
Police have made an arrest after a woman and her dog were bitten by another dog in St Andrews.
The incident happened at the end of last month in the West Sands Road area of the town. A 78-year-old woman sustained a minor injury, and her dog was taken to the vet for treatment.
In an update, Police Scotland said: “A 26-year-old woman is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal after a woman and her dog were bitten by another dog in St Andrews.
“The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, 30 March, 2025 in the West Sands Road area.The public is thanked for their assistance.”