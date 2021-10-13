Arrest made after man struck by car in Markinch
An arrest has been made after a 38-year-old man was hit by a car in Fife.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:30 am
The incident took place in Markinch in the early hours of this morning.
Officers remained on the scene this morning following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Balbirnie Street in Markinch shortly after 12.35am on Wednesday, 13 October.
“The 38-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to serious injuries.
“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”